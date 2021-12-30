Man dies after being hit by car on A500 in Staffordshire
A man has died after being struck by a car on the A500 in Staffordshire.
Police said the pedestrian had been hit by the driver of a purple Ford Fiesta at 00:35 GMT on Tuesday near the Talke roundabout.
The 64-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics but died in hospital later that day. His family are being supported by specialist officers.
Staffordshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward and contact officers.
It confirmed there had been no arrests in connection with the incident and the driver remained at the scene after the collision.
