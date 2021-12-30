Stoke City fans asked to check Covid passes ahead of match
Fans are being advised to have their NHS Covid-19 passes ready for checking ahead of a football fixture.
Supporters attending the Stoke City FC game against Derby County at the bet365 stadium must show their Covid pass or prove they have a negative lateral flow test result.
The fixture is the first there since Plan B regulations in England were brought in by the government.
Stoke Fans Council advised home fans to arrive earlier than normal.
If all supporters could arrive a little earlier tomorrow it would be appreciated and please remember the stewards are there to help. https://t.co/bus1HOdyqY— Stoke Fans Council (@SCFCSC) December 29, 2021
The match is due to kick off at 19:45 GMT and Angela Smith, chairwoman of the supporters council, advised fans to download the NHS app and have their Covid passes available to show as quickly as possible to avoid congestion at the turnstiles.
"Obviously it makes sense to arrive a little bit earlier, but we hope everybody enjoys the game and the purpose is to make everybody safe who attends," she said.
"The last thing we want to see is a huge queue outside the stadium and then fans getting upset at the prospect of missing the kick-off, especially after it has been such a long time since we have seen the teams play.
"And also, if you can just remember the stewards are there to help, so please don't abuse them."
