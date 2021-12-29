Abbey Hulton stabbing: Boy arrested after teen stabbed on Boxing Day
A 15-year-old boy is recovering at home after being stabbed on Boxing Day.
Staffordshire Police said he was attacked in the Abbey Hulton area of Stoke-on-Trent at around 16:40.
He was taken to hospital with minor stab wounds and later discharged, the force said.
A 14-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and released under conditional bail while inquiries continue.
