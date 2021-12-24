BBC News

Packages stolen in trio of delivery van thefts

In one of the thefts a van containing 115 packages was taken on Thursday in Rugeley

Parcels and letters have been stolen from delivery drivers as their vans were taken by thieves.

Three Ford Transits were all taken within the space of six hours in three parts of Staffordshire, police said.

In one case about 115 packages were inside the van when it was taken in Rugeley.

The cases have not been linked by detectives, but delivery drivers have been warned not to leave vans unlocked or with keys in the ignition.

The first van, containing letters and packages, was taken at about 09:35 GMT at a business off Normacort Road, Longton, Stoke-on-Trent.

The second at 12:25, from Lichfield Road, Rugeley, followed by the third theft on Queen Street, Burntwood.

