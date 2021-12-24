Covid: Warning of Omicron 'wave' for Stoke-on-Trent
The number of Omicron cases in Stoke-on-Trent is expected to rise dramatically in the next few days, a health boss warned.
On Wednesday, the city had 45 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 variant and 200 probable cases.
But Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, the area's director of public health, said he expected the main "wave" to arrive in seven to 10 days.
"It will come to Stoke-on-Trent in greater numbers," he said.
"We are beginning to see it in south Staffordshire now and it will spread to us, it is just a question of time."
The Omicron variant is very contagious, spreads faster than other variants and can infect people even if they are fully vaccinated.
Initial analysis suggests those who get it may be less likely to have a serious illness but health bosses have warned a large number of people could still need hospital treatment, putting pressure on the NHS.
Overall cases of Covid-19 have continued to rise in recent weeks in Stoke-on-Trent. government figures show.
The rate of cases rose to 640 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to 19 December, an increase from 514 per 100,000 for the week before.
Dr Edmondson-Jones urged residents in the city to take precautions and said he was optimistic people were taking Omicron seriously.
"I have been really encouraged by the number of people wearing masks when they are out and about and I know that people are looking at their Christmas plans," he said.
