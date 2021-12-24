Bentilee fire: Man held at airport on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested at an airport on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a house fire which left a woman and girl badly burned.
The 18-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was detained at Manchester Airport on Wednesday.
The fire broke out on Beverley Drive, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly before 23:00 GMT on 16 December.
Two other men from the city, aged 21 and 22, have previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of wounding. All four men have since been released on conditional bail.
The victims, aged 31 and 13, remain in hospital where Staffordshire Police described their condition as "critical but stable".
