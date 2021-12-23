Fine over falling tree bough that killed Stafford man
A council has been fined £300,000 over the death of a man killed by the falling bough of an oak tree.
Neville Scattergood was injured on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road, Stafford, in October 2019. He was 58.
Staffordshire County Council was fined at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after admitting a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The authority said it had now reviewed its systems of checks and maintenance.
Mr Scattergood, from Stafford, was in cardiac arrest when he was found at the site. He was declared dead at the scene.
The court heard that the tree, alongside the footpath near Eccleshall Road Cemetery, had not been part of a planned council inspection programme since 2009.
The council said maintenance was carried out in the area whenever concerns were reported.
"Although it can be no consolation to those affected, the council has fully acknowledged its responsibility and has met its obligations to Mr Scattergood's family at the earliest opportunity," said council leader Alan White.
He added: "I once presented Mr Scattergood an award for his work helping others and the death in this way of someone you have met is a stark reminder of the responsibilities we carry as a council.
"Following this terrible incident, we have reviewed our system of checks and maintenance planning and done all we can to improve it."
At an inquest in June, the coroner for South Staffordshire recorded a verdict of accidental death.
The council was also ordered at Wednesday's hearing to pay costs of £13,165 plus a victim surcharge of £181.
