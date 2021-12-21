Walleys Quarry: Probe into 'illegal waste activities' at landfill site
- Published
An investigation has started into alleged illegal waste activities at Walleys Quarry in Staffordshire, the Environment Agency said.
People in Silverdale have complained about noxious smells and harmful emissions coming from the landfill site which has led to increased regulations.
The latest investigation into owners Red Industries follows new information received in October, the agency said.
The firm said it had never contravened waste regulations.
Residents have previously complained of sleeplessness and breathing difficulties with demonstrations being held at the site.
In September, the High Court ruled the Environment Agency (EA) must do more to monitor the actions of Red Industries, which is the parent company of Walleys Quarry Ltd, to ensure levels of hydrogen sulphide gas were cut.
'Baseless and wrong'
A month later, the agency set out a plan to reduce the emissions and odours by promising more wells, better modelling and a review of the amount of capping.
But last week the EA won an appeal over the High Court case.
The agency said on Tuesday anyone with any information pertinent to its latest investigation could contact them confidentially.
In response to the investigation, Red Industries said the site had "never received or disposed of hazardous waste in contravention of any regulations".
"Any allegations that it has ever done so are baseless and wrong," the spokesperson said.
"There are no grounds whatsoever for this investigation or the unprofessional way it has been publicised by the EA as a supposedly responsible regulator."
However, the firm said it would continue to "co-operate fully with the EA investigation so the true facts can be established and made known at the earliest opportunity".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk