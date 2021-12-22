Branston cul-de-sac lights up for Christmas charity fundraiser
Thirteen thousand Christmas lights have been put on lampposts in a cul-de-sac as part of a charity festive display.
Trees and homes have also been decorated along Lansdowne Road, in Branston, Burton-upon-Trent, in Staffordshire.
Residents are raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance and have collected more than £9,000 so far.
There has been a "fantastic reaction" to the display, one of the organisers Tony Murfin said.
He said almost all of the 33 households on the street decorated their homes for the festive season.
"We've even got an old guy who is going to be 101 and we decorate his house for him," Mr Murfin added.
He said the street began putting up the decorations shortly after Halloween, at the end of October, but added the electricity bill was "not too bad" as they used low-voltage lights.
"We have had some fantastic reactions," Mr Murfin said.
"People come from all over the place; we had a couple who were visiting [from] Germany and did a video call to their friends from home and they had travelled up from Milton Keynes."
