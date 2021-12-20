Pantomime degree launched by Staffordshire University
A one-year degree in pantomime is being launched by a university.
Staffordshire University claims it is a world first and the masters course is aimed at people working inside as well as outside the industry.
Students on the course, due to start in September 2022, will get practical training in the art form as well as research the discipline.
"We want to see how far we can take this," Associate Professor of Acting and Directing Robert Marsden said.
The role of pantomime in the 21st Century was also going to be examined, he said, "particularly post Me Too and Black Lives Matter".
Questions including "how do we address the gender issues, how do we tell the story of Aladdin in 2021, how do we get that balance of male/female roles?" will be asked, Prof Marsden added.
As part of the course, students will create and produce their own original show which will be performed in the local community.
The university says they will also be getting formal training and networking for future careers through placements and work experience.
The aim is not just to produce actors, directors and other staff for pantomimes. Prof Marsden said skills picked up on the course could be used in other areas.
As one example, he said there was a "whole module on setting up a theatre company" which could give students "lots of critical, practical skills".
The course has been put together with the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts and its principal, Jonathan Wilkes, has regularly appeared in pantomime at the Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent.
"It has been a big part of my life and I'm looking forward to passing on my knowledge and skills to support the next generation of panto professionals," he said.
Pantomimes became typical Christmas fare in the Victorian era and are often crucial to theatres for income and reaching new audiences.
The course is being backed by seasoned pantomime performers Stephen Mulhern and Christopher Biggins, who said "we should all be preserving traditions".
