Two bailed after woman and girl burned in Stoke fire
Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a house fire have been released on police bail as inquires continue.
The men aged 21 and 22 were arrested following the fire in Beverley Drive, Bentilee, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday.
A woman, 31, and 13-year-old girl, managed to escape the flames but were badly burned.
They both remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital, Staffordshire Police said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the pair had been outside when paramedics arrived and the property "well alight"
"Ambulance staff worked as a team to provide specialist trauma care to the woman and the girl who had both sustained serious injuries in the fire," a service spokeswoman said.
It received multiple 999 calls to the house fire shortly before 23:00 GMT.
