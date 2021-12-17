Public 'not listened to' over future of Hednesford community centre
Residents of a town should have had more of a say over the future of a community centre, according to a former councillor who resigned over the issue.
Laura Harrison said the public "should be given an opportunity" over Pye Green Community Centre in Hednesford, Staffordshire.
The town council decided to transfer the lease to a local scout group to "secure the future" of the site.
Mrs Harrison said she did not believe the public had been listened to.
"The range of options we were asked to vote on did not give the public the chance to have their say on it," she said.
Nearly 600 people have signed a petition calling on the council to reverse their decision.
The centre, in Bradbury Lane, is used by about 20 different community groups and businesses but the authority said it cost about £58,000 each year to run, out of an annual budget of £200,000.
Community asset
At a meeting on 7 December, a majority of councillors approved plans to transfer the lease to 1st Hednesford Scouts from 1 April.
Three-quarters of hirers of the centre will be unaffected, a council spokesperson said, and the five groups affected have been told they have four months to find a new location.
"Pye Green Community Centre will remain a valuable community asset and a centre for hire for generations to come," deputy mayor Kathryn Downs said.
Mrs Harrison stood down the day after the council vote as she said she felt it had been decided without enough consultation.
She said more options should have been explored by the authority for running the centre as "a number of the hirers were willing to form a consortium" to take it on.
The council spokesperson said four options had been discussed at the meeting including "looking at the status quo" but the scout option won the vote.
