Oliver Freckleton: Teenager second to be charged with man's murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Burton-upon-Trent.
Oliver Freckleton, 19, was found dead at a house in Stretton on Saturday - the eve of his 20th birthday.
The boy, who is from Derby and cannot be named because of his age, is the second person to be charged over Mr Freckleton's murder.
Mr Freckleton's family said he was their world and their lives would never be the same.
"Oliver was our world and has given us 19 years of love, laughter and wonderful memories," they said in a statement, adding he would "walk into any room and instantly light it up".
"Oliver idolised his friends and family, but more than anything in the world his baby daughter and girlfriend.
"He had his whole life in front of him and the pain we are feeling now is overwhelming."
Staffordshire Police charged 18-year-old Chardon Carlington Carnagie, of Grampian Way, Derby, with Mr Freckleton's murder earlier this week.
His body was found at a house in Bridgeside, Stretton, and a post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of a stab wound.
Others who were arrested - a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man, all from Derby - have been released pending further inquiries, the force said.
The teenager charged with murder is due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk