Lichfield: Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on A38 island

Image source, National Highways
The lorry overturned on the Swinfen Interchange, near Lichfield, at about 03:00 GMT

A lorry driver has been seriously hurt after his vehicle overturned on a roundabout near Lichfield.

The vehicle was on the Swinfen Interchange at about 03:00 GMT on Thursday when it happened, the ambulance service said.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for treatment.

Drivers have been warned of long delays in the area as the carriageway needs repairing, National Highways said.

Image source, National Highways
The driver of the lorry suffered serious injuries in the crash

Diesel spilled over the road surface, and a lamp-post and barrier have been damaged.

The northwest section of the roundabout has been closed, including slip-roads from the A5148 north and the entry slip-road to the A38 north from the junction.

Emergency repairs could last into Thursday evening, National Highways added.

