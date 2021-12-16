Murder charge after Burton-upon-Trent man fatally stabbed
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death has been named as 19-year-old Oliver Freckleton.
Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 18, of Grampian Way, Derby, has been charged with his murder, Staffordshire Police said.
Mr Carnagie is due before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
Mr Freckleton, of Burton-upon-Trent, died in the town on Saturday.
His body was found at a house in Bridgeside, Stretton, and a post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of a stab wound.
An 18-year-old man and youth, aged 17, both from Derby, were also arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
A boy aged 16, also from the town, remains in custody. And a 16-year-old girl has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk