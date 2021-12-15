Dangerous driving charge after girl's death in Stoke-on-Trent crash
A man has been charged with causing the death of a six-year-old girl by dangerous driving.
Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking on Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, on 19 June.
Her family said Sharlotte was "loved by everyone that met her".
A 45-year-old man, from the Staffordshire Moorlands area, is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 13 January.
