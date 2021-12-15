BBC News

Dangerous driving charge after girl's death in Stoke-on-Trent crash

Sharlotte Naglis was "loved by everyone that met her", her family said

A man has been charged with causing the death of a six-year-old girl by dangerous driving.

Sharlotte Naglis and her father were struck while walking on Endon Road, Norton Green, Stoke-on-Trent, on 19 June.

Her family said Sharlotte was "loved by everyone that met her".

A 45-year-old man, from the Staffordshire Moorlands area, is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 13 January.

Flowers and tributes were laid at the scene of the crash in Norton Green

