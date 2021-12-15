Cold Meece: Excavation uncovers 200 unexploded WW2 shells
Two hundred unexploded World War Two shells have been found during excavation work at a building site.
The rounds were discovered at about 12:45 GMT on Tuesday on Swynnerton Road, Cold Meece, near Stone, Staffordshire Police said.
All staff were evacuated and work has been stopped at the site, which has been cordoned off.
The force's explosive experts have been in talks with the Army about the best way of safely disposing of the shells.
The rounds are wet and unlikely to explode, Insp Laura Morrey said, but residents needed to be aware of the potential danger.
"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to protect them during the safe removal of the rounds," she added.
Cold Meece is the former home of the World War Two munitions factory ROF Swynnerton, which was later turned into the Ministry of Defence's Swynnerton Training Camp.
