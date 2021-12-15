Abbey Hulton: Man arrested after air gun 'pointed at woman from car'
A man has been arrested and an air gun recovered after armed police were called to street in Stoke-on-Trent.
Officers went to the junction of Woodhead Road and Leek Road, Abbey Hulton, on Tuesday at about 15:00 GMT, Staffordshire Police said.
A driver of a red Ford Fiesta had allegedly pointed the air gun from his car at a woman in another car at the junction.
No-one was hurt and a man was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
The 18-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.
The force said he remained in custody.
