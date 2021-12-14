Walleys Quarry: Woman denies racial abuse at landfill protest
- Published
A woman has denied racially abusing a man at a protest over emissions from a landfill site.
Angela Wint was charged after police were called to the demonstration at Walleys Quarry, Silverdale, Staffordshire, on 20 September.
She pleaded not guilty to causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
The 53-year-old, from Gordon Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due to go on trial in March.
She was given bail at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
The quarry has been the subject of numerous protests over the past few months due to emissions from the site.
