M6 shut near Stoke-on-Trent after caustic acid lorry collision
The M6 was closed in both directions in Staffordshire after a lorry carrying caustic acid collided with a car.
The collision happened between J15, for Stoke-on-Trent, and J14, for Stafford, at about 11:50 GMT.
Fire crews are at the scene working to make the vehicle safe, National Highways said.
Traffic is being diverted along the A34 but police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
The northbound side reopened at about 13:15 GMT but the southbound carriageway remained completely closed.
Delays of about 90 minutes have been reported southbound, National Highways added.
