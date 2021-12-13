Woman's death in Alton house fire 'not suspicious'
The death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered in a house following a fire is not being treated as suspicious.
The 88-year-old was found when the property, on Castle Hill Road, Alton, was searched on Friday morning, Staffordshire Police said.
A joint investigation was launched by the county's police and fire services.
They have concluded the fire started accidentally and there are no suspicious circumstances.
