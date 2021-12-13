Covid: Call for more booster jab volunteers in Staffordshire
More volunteers are needed in Staffordshire in order to meet the new booster target over the spread of Omicron, the head of the county's vaccine programme said.
Dr Paddy Hannigan said the organisation would be looking to recruit more people for the next three weeks.
The government's target is for all adults who want one to be given boosters by the end of the month.
"It is a really big ask," Dr Hannigan said.
"We probably need more people, particularly we need our trained staff and vaccinators," he added.
"Particularly people who have already worked within the programme and maybe have had to go back to the day job or back to other things."
The UK is in a race between getting people vaccinated and the Covid-19 virus, the health secretary has warned.
With Christmas approaching as well, Dr Hannigan said he could see the holidays "being an issue" with some days, such as Christmas Eve, not seeing as many people wanting appointments.
The festive break could also be a "real sort of spreader event" for Omicron, he warned.
From this week, over-18s in England will start to be offered a booster dose, the prime minister said.
Early data suggests getting a third booster dose gives about 70% to 75% protection from symptomatic infection with Omicron.
In Staffordshire, Dr Hannigan said he was confident the county had the capacity to vaccinate and the amount of vaccine needed but "the biggest challenge is people coming forward".
