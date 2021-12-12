Two arrested on suspicion of murder following stabbing
- Published
Two people have been arrested following a stabbing which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.
Staffordshire Police said a man, 18, and a 16-year-old girl from Derby were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody for questioning.
The man's body was discovered at a house in Stretton, just outside Burton-upon-Trent, on Saturday morning.
A number of property searches have been carried out in Derby, the force said.
The dead man is yet to be formally identified, but specially-trained officers have been talking with his family.
A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday to determine the cause of death.
The house on Bridgeside where the 19-year-old was found remains sealed off.
