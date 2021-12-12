Volunteer builders fix home of 93-year-old former bricklayer
Volunteer builders have repaired the bungalow of a 93-year-old man who can no longer maintain his own home.
Former bricklayer Tom Knapper from Bucknall in Staffordshire built it himself in 1970, but was recently diagnosed with cancer, suffered two heart attacks and has arthritis.
His son, Adrian Knapper, said the bungalow was his "pride and joy".
He called on charity Band of Builders to help and they worked on his central heating, plumbing and garage roof.
The charity was set up to carry out work for members of the UK construction industry who are battling illness or injury.
Mr Knapper said his father loved the bungalow because he built it for his family, adding: "Despite his willingness to do it, the essential repairs needed are now beyond him and he needs help."
Tom Knapper spent 50 years working in the construction industry, building new council houses after the war and also repaired the brickwork inside bottle ovens used in the local pottery industry.
HIs wife died a couple of months before the Covid-19 pandemic began and his son said he found living alone in isolation very difficult.
He said he was most looking forward to "chatting with the team of tradespeople - because he has really missed the camaraderie on a building site since he retired".
The Band of Builders upgraded Mr Knapper's central heating system, carried out plumbing in the bathroom, created new steps outside the front door, fixed the garage roof and changed the guttering.
Operations Director Tony Steel said: "This is a heartwarming story of a man who has spent his 50-year career building thousands of homes for other families across Stoke-on-Trent and beyond."
He added: "It's a great opportunity for our generation to help Tom to stay safe, warm and secure in the house he built."
The Band of Builders said it had carried out work all over the UK and has more than 10,000 supporters
