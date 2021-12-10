Covid-19: Stoke-on-Trent ceramic firm gets £400k loan for recovery
A pottery firm has secured a £400,000 government bank loan to safeguard jobs and recover from the Covid pandemic.
Wade Ceramics, based in Stoke-on-Trent, said 2020 had been mixed with some markets struggling.
The British Business Bank's Covid loan will be used to rebuild and take on more staff to produce the company's Gluggle Jugs.
Demand is expected to rebound in the next few months, according to managing director Paul Farmer.
"The Gluggle Jugs we both manufacture and sell are growing exponentially and we need to increase production and staff.," he said.
"This loan will help in this area as well as helping to rebuild our other markets as we move forward into pre-pandemic levels of demand."
