Leaking gas canister behind 'severe' Burslem house fire
A leaking gas canister caused a severe fire that left a house badly damaged, a fire service has said.
Firefighters tackled the blaze in the home on High Lane, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Two residents, a man and a woman, both aged in their 80s, were treated after breathing in smoke and the man was checked over in hospital before being discharged.
The gas canister had been used for cooking, the fire service said.
The man and the woman have been given emergency accommodation while their neighbour took their dog in.
