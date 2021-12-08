Burton-upon-Trent: New bridge and library planned for town centre
A new bridge and a library could be built in Burton-upon-Trent if plans are approved.
The schemes are part of a programme to revamp the town centre with £23.8m from the government's Towns Fund.
The bridge would be for pedestrians and cyclists over the River Trent while the library could go in the town's market hall, alongside a community hub.
Both plans will be discussed by the county council's cabinet on 15 December.
The £10.8m crossing over the Trent would link Stapenhill Hollows to the Oxhay Meadow.
The new bridge would give traffic-free access into Burton to people living in Brizlincote, Winshill and Stapenhill, the council said.
Installing the library in the market hall, along with a community hub, could increase visitor numbers, the authority said, at a cost of £7.3m.
The current library building would then be taken over by East Staffordshire Borough Council.