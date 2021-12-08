Struggling Staffordshire families offered food and energy help
- Published
People struggling to pay their food or energy bills in Staffordshire are being offered two grants this winter.
One will see residents and families able to apply for vouchers for food and other supplies which can be used in several supermarkets, the county council said.
The second scheme awards up to £350 to go towards home heating bills.
The grants are available for residents who are unemployed, on low income or claiming benefits, the authority said.
Councillor Mark Sutton said they have responded to the rising costs which can occur during winter.
"I would urge anyone on a low income or struggling financially to check the eligibility criteria and to apply to both schemes using the online forms," he said.
