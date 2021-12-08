Great Wyrley: Child's wheelchair stolen during car theft
A child's custom-made wheelchair has been stolen when the car it was in was taken by thieves.
The white Ford Kuga mobility car was stolen at about 23:55 GMT on Monday from Hilton Lane, Great Wyrley, near Cannock, Staffordshire.
The vehicle was seen heading towards Quinton and was later found in Newbolds Road, Wolverhampton, police said.
However the wheelchair, which has distinctive orange wheels with pink flowers, was not inside.
Any witnesses or people with CCTV or dashcam footage have been urged to come forward by detectives.
