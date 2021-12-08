Status Quo: Stoke-on-Trent mega fan completes huge collection
A Status Quo fan who needed one more album by the band to complete a huge collection has had a successful end to his quest.
Andy Campbell said he was just missing a rare vinyl from their film Bula Quo!
But, after appearing on BBC Radio Stoke to talk about it, his sister and brother-in-law bought it for him, from a collector in Germany.
The Stoke-on-Trent-based fan believes he has the best collection of merchandise by the group.
The album is now on its way from Germany.
"I'll still keep collecting but my biggest problem is where I am going to put it - I think I'm going to need a bigger bedroom," he said.
For every LP Mr Campbell has collected, he also has the matching CD. With more than 40 studio albums alongside dozens of compilations, singles and limited editions, Mr Campbell's collection goes into the hundreds.
The final album has taken him about four years to track down as he said he knew of only four copies in Europe.
Since his radio appearance plenty of people have got in touch about his collection via websites and social media, he said.
