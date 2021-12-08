Lifeguard cuts part of Newcastle-under-Lyme's budget plan
A life-saving detection system could be introduced at a swimming pool to allow a council to save money by employing fewer lifeguards.
The cost-saving measure is among several from Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council in its next budget.
The proposals would also see council tax rise 1.99% as part of efforts to close a £1.6m funding gap.
More automated systems and online services are also planned by the authority.
As well as the life-saving system at the town's Jubilee2 leisure centre, the council also plans to cut reception staff by bringing in automated kiosks and digital booking facilities.
Fitness classes will be delivered by virtual instructors as another cost-cutting measure, if the plans are agreed.
People in Band D households will pay a total of £1,884.11 with £206.14 going to the borough council and the rest split between the county council and police and fire services.
The authority's planned increase would add £4.10 per year for 2022-23 to the typical Band D household.
The council said the rise would bring in £154,000 but the largest saving would be £600,000 by prioritising providing customer services online.
The budget plan for the next financial year has gone out for consultation for the next month.