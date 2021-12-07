Storm Barra: Fallen trees block Staffordshire roads in strong winds
Trees have been brought down in Staffordshire amid strong winds from Storm Barra.
One came down at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday and blocked both sides of Basford Bank, between Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Another tree, along with power cables, came down on Station Road, Cheddleton, at about 12:25 GMT.
Western Power Distribution said it was going to restore electricity supply to homes after the tree was cleared.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 12.25pm this afternoon (December 7) to Station Road, Cheddleton following reports of a fallen tree.— Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) December 7, 2021
A crew from Leek attended and found a large tree blocking Station Road in both directions. pic.twitter.com/3jTO8E524Z
