Storm Barra: Fallen trees block Staffordshire roads in strong winds

Published
Image caption,
A tree had to be cleared in Cheddleton so engineers could return power to homes

Trees have been brought down in Staffordshire amid strong winds from Storm Barra.

One came down at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday and blocked both sides of Basford Bank, between Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Another tree, along with power cables, came down on Station Road, Cheddleton, at about 12:25 GMT.

Western Power Distribution said it was going to restore electricity supply to homes after the tree was cleared.

