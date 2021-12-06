Newcastle-under-Lyme: Ageing car park set for £7m replacement
An ageing multi-storey car park is set to be demolished in a town centre and succeeded by a £7m replacement.
The Midway site in Newcastle-under-Lyme has been described as "past its sell-by date" by the leader of the borough council.
A developer has been appointed to build a new car park with about 450 spaces on the nearby Ryecroft area of the town centre.
The Midway would be replaced with housing.
The old car park had cost the authority "hundreds of thousands of pounds" to maintain over the past 20 years and is not used enough, council leader Simon Tagg said.
He said replacing it with homes would "help to boost the town centre" in the future.
