First Potteries bus ticket price hike blamed on fuel cost rise
- Published
Ticket prices have been increased by a Staffordshire bus company for the first time in two years due, it says, to rising fuel and energy costs.
First Potteries raised prices on Sunday by an average of 3.5% but said the cost of all single fares had been frozen.
Inflation forced the rises, said managing director Nigel Eggleton.
Fares left unchanged for several years were those that had been targeted, he added.
The firm has also introduced a flexible ticket in response to the shift towards a blend of home and office working.
Mr Eggleton said the new "experimental fare" had come in as "many people are no longer working typically five days a week in the office".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk