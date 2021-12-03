Eccleshall: Former alcoholic targets 70 triathlons in 70 days
A former alcoholic is aiming to complete 70 triathlons of 70.3 miles in 70 days in aid of addiction charities.
Andy Stone, from Eccleshall, in Staffordshire, has been sober for seven years and wanted to see what he was "capable of".
The mammoth challenge is set to start on 4 April and finish on 12 June with the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Stafford.
"Having never achieved anything particularly previously to this, it is now my time," the 40-year-old said.
"I am ready and in a position in every area of my life to commit to something like this."
Mr Stone said he had battled mental health and addiction for several years and could not have imagined doing such a challenge when he felt at his worst.
"When you are in the midst of depression and alcohol abuse, just getting through the day is enough," he said.
Before the pandemic, Mr Stone worked as a scuba instructor overseas, but had to return to Staffordshire when tourism dried up.
He has taken a year off to focus on his latest challenge and hopes to set two Guinness World Records for the most triathlons in a year and the most consecutive ones in a year.
"I am very fortunate to be in the position that I am in and I just really want to find out what I am capable of. And if this goes well, maybe there will be something else in the future," he said.
To prepare, Mr Stone completed 17 consecutive triathlons of 17 miles each in April and 35 of 35 miles in September and October, raising more than £3,000 for charity.
His efforts in 2022 will raise money for mental health and addiction charities, he said.
