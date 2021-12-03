Craig Robins: Four jailed for killing disabled man
- Published
Four men have been jailed over the death of a disabled man they assaulted 15 years ago.
Craig Robins was 27 when he was stabbed in Hednesford, Staffordshire, in 2006 and he died in 2019.
Gavin Brown, 37, a prisoner at HMP Lancaster Farm, admitted murder and was given a life term, but because of time served for the original attack, will be eligible for parole in 14 months.
Three others will serve sentences for manslaughter, reduced by time served.
Mr Robins had been paralysed from the chest down since a car crash in 1997 and used a wheelchair and an adapted car.
Stafford Crown Court heard he was attacked with a brick and a machete after going out to find the people he believed were responsible for vandalising his vehicle in October 2006.
While sitting in the car, he received stab wounds to his face and neck wounds, police said. He never regained consciousness, and died more than a decade later.
The four men were convicted for their roles in the attack, but faced new charges after Mr Robins' death.
Bernie Peter Smith, 31, of Rowley Close, Hednesford, and Kyle Neil Smith, 33, of Pebble Drive, Blackfords, Cannock, were found guilty of manslaughter on 5 October, following a trial.
They were sentenced to two years and six months' and four years and seven months' imprisonment respectively.
James Ainsley Milligan, 41, of Canford Place, Hednesford Road, Cannock, admitted manslaughter in September, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
'We lost our son twice'
The sentences for all four men reflect time they already served when sentenced in 2007.
In a statement, Mr Robins' family said: "Because of what they did, we lost our son twice - the initial attack when they took everything away from him, (we grieved for the life he had built himself as an independent, sporting paraplegic) and then again 13 years later when he finally lost his battle for life.
"Because of his severe injuries, our family lived for 13 years in lockdown before Covid existed to protect him from infection."
The family added no sentence could "take away the pain and suffering Craig" and they endured.
Det Sgt Katie Gregory, from Staffordshire Police, said the family had been forced to "relive the events of that night during a second trial".
"However, it was important that those responsible faced the full consequences of their actions which ultimately led to Craig's tragic death."
