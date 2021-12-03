BBC News

M6 closed in both directions after pedestrian hit by van

After a crash involving two cars, one man was then hit as he got out of his vehicle

A stretch of the M6 has been closed in both directions in Staffordshire after a man was hit by a van.

He was driving a car which was involved in a crash near J10A on the southbound side at about 06:00 GMT, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The van then struck him after he got out of his vehicle.

The man has been taken to hospital with several serious injuries and no-one else was hurt, the ambulance service added.

Drivers have been warned of long delays in the area with about seven miles of congestion, National Highways tweeted.

The congestion is also affecting local roads around Cannock and Walsall and could delay bus services, Transport for West Midlands warned.

