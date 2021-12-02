Walleys Quarry: Permanent solution promised over smell
- Published
Residents complaining of noxious gas emissions and strong smells from a landfill site have been promised a permanent solution by the government.
Thousands of complaints have been made in 2021 about Walleys Quarry, in Silverdale, Staffordshire.
The Environment Agency (EA) had already pledged more action after a High Court ruling said the body had to do more.
On a visit to the site on Thursday, minister Jo Churchill said a fix must be found.
"I am making sure that we are spending resources [to] get a permanent solution," she said.
While she would not commit to a target date, she said she would push the EA to find one, adding "I am working to hold their feet to the fire".
The smell and gases have been an ongoing issue for several years.
But from early in 2021, thousands of complaints were lodged with the borough council and EA.
The High Court ruled in September the EA must do more to monitor the actions of the quarry owner to ensure levels of hydrogen sulphide were cut.
More wells and a review of the amount of capping on the site were among goals promised by the EA.
The body said 70% of the site had been covered and nearly 30 new wells had been drilled to capture gases.
Mrs Churchill said on her visit she was encouraged to see monitoring of the emissions was "showing improvement".
She was appointed as parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk