Wife's death leads to carbon monoxide penalty concern for Stafford councillor
Concerns about changes to penalties for landlords have been raised by a man whose wife died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Councillor Ralph Cooke told Stafford Borough Council his wife Sheila, 22, died and he became ill in their rented London flat.
He spoke as the authority considered changes to penalties for breaching smoke and carbon monoxide alarm rules.
He said reducing fines is "diluting" their deterrent effect.
Previously landlords faced a £1,000 fine for a first offence, rising to £5,000 for each subsequent offence, but it is being replaced with a maximum £5,000 penalty from January 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Cooke said one night in 1969, the couple, who were students at the time, went to bed and when he woke felt "groggy and disoriented" before finding his wife on the floor.
"My first wife died and I very nearly died because the landlord had neglected to have the gas water heater in the bedroom inspected," he said.
"I'm fortunate to have lived but I can bear witness to what happens when health and safety issues of this sort are ignored.
"Diluting the penalties is therefore diluting almost the deterrent effect of those penalties.
"I hope there will be some review of these figures to give it a higher penalty to increase the likelihood we do not have offences."
Jeremy Pert, cabinet member for community and health, said the council was not looking to dilute the penalties or powers.
"What we want to do is to bring all of our charges and penalties in line with government legislation," he said.
Private sector landlords are required to have at least one smoke alarm installed on each storey of a property and a carbon monoxide alarm in any room containing a solid fuel-burning appliance, such as a coal fire or wood burning stove. They must also ensure these alarms are in working order at the start of each new tenancy.
If properties are found to be missing these alarms the council must serve a remedial notice on the landlord requiring them to be put in place.
