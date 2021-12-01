Covid: East Staffordshire tenants offered debt help
People in danger of becoming homeless due to rental debt during the pandemic have been offered help by a council.
East Staffordshire Borough Council has put aside £56,000 to help residents in rented accommodation in arrears.
Applications by private tenants can be made until 25 March 2022 for a one-off payment if they prove their financial hardship, the authority said.
However they said the budget is fixed and once funding has been spent, the scheme will close.
Residents who are social tenants will be able to apply after 25 March but only if there is any money left.
