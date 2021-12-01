Hanley: Hunt for permanent home for poverty sculpture
- Published
A new piece of public art in Stoke-on-Trent may have a permanent home in the new year, organisers said.
The Tightrope was unveiled in Hanley Park on Sunday by Save the Children who said it aimed to highlight issues of families in poverty.
The sculpture depicts a child and a single mother carrying bags while walking on a high wire.
The group said the art was in the park for just one day but they have begun to hunt for a permanent location.
The bronze cast was made by Stoke-on-Trent artist Carl Payne who helped create a memorial to football legend Sir Stanley Matthews at Stoke City's ground.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.