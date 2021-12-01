Hanley assault: Arrest after man left critical following attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man was left in a critical condition following an attack in Stoke-on-Trent.
The 28-year-old suffered "significant head injuries" in the assault on Sunday at 04:10 GMT in Trinity Street, Staffordshire Police said.
His injuries were later diagnosed as life-threatening and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
A 38-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
He remains in custody while detectives continue to investigate.
