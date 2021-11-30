BBC News

Stafford house derelict for 13 years sold by council

Image source, Stafford Borough Council
Image caption,
The house on Tixall Road had been empty for more than 13 years

A derelict house which had been empty for more than 13 years has been sold by a council at auction.

Neighbours had long complained over the condition of the semi-detached house on Tixall Road, Stafford.

The authority applied to the government to make a compulsory purchase order after the owner died and they could not find any relatives.

The home sold for £148,000 with a condition it has to be brought back into use in a set timeframe.

Image source, Stafford Borough Council
Image caption,
The new owner must bring back into use within a set timeframe

