Boy, 8, gives birthday gifts to Stoke-on-Trent homeless shelter
- Published
An eight-year-old boy has been called a "superstar" for donating his birthday presents to a homeless shelter.
Isaac, from Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, told his mum he did not want any gifts in December.
Instead he asked family and friends to donate items to him such as blankets and toiletries to give to the Macari Centre, in Hanley.
The youngster has been thanked by the centre on social media for his kindness.
"How amazing is that... you are a superstar", they added on Facebook.
The Macari Centre gives emergency shelter and safe, short-term accommodation to people in the Stoke-on-Trent area in need of support.
Isaac's mother Gemma said she was sitting there "crying my eyes out", when her son told her he wanted to help homeless people on his birthday.
"Isaac is one for helping everybody he can, he is the most caring little boy I know," she added.
Several family members have already donated to the eight-year-old's list which also included slippers, socks and biscuits.
"He is my little hero", his mother said, adding several teachers at his school had also donated.
