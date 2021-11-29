Tennis courts in Newcastle-under-Lyme set for £163k overhaul
Tennis courts in Newcastle-under-Lyme could be in line for a major overhaul.
The town has been picked as a priority area by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to try and get more people playing, the borough council said.
Under the plans, the LTA will put in £133,700 and Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council £30,000 to improve 18 courts and introduce a gate access system at two sites.
The council's cabinet is due to examine the plans on 1 December.
If the proposals are approved, the work could be finished by spring 2022, the local authority said.
