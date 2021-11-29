Storm Arwen: Struggle in Staffordshire to restore power
- Published
More than 1,400 homes and businesses remain without power in the Staffordshire Moorlands after ice and strong winds brought down power lines.
Conditions in the area have been "very challenging", Western Power Distribution (WPD) said.
Five helicopters have been sent out to patrol the area and spot faults alongside 50 staff working in the area.
Severe snow drifts in places including Leek and Cauldon have hampered efforts to restore power, the firm said.
Chantelle, who lives in Upper Hulme, said there had been 4ft (1.2m) drifts in the area and power had been off since Saturday morning.
She said getting updates from WPD had been "pretty shocking" and she felt "forgotten about".
The firm said the local community had been fantastic and it had been grateful for their patience.
When Storm Arwen hit on Friday, WPD said there was a peak of 12,000 customers without power in the Moorlands.
The wintry weather snapped a number of poles and lines, many in remote areas, it added.
People who have lost power for more than 24 hours should have it restored by 18:00, but the deadline could change depending on access issues, WPD said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk