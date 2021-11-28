Man critical following assault in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A 28-year-old man is in a critical condition after an assault in Stoke-on-Trent.
He was in hospital following violence on Trinity Street near to the junction with Stafford Street in Hanley at about 04:10 GMT.
The man, who was found unconscious, suffered "significant head injuries", Staffordshire Police said.
The offender was described as a white male, aged between 30 and 50 and about 5ft 7ins to 6ft tall.
He was also described as being of stocky build and wearing a camouflage-type patterned jacket, a grey top and light blue jeans.
The offender was also wearing a "distinctive bucket-style hat, which appeared to match the jacket, along with dark footwear which had white badges on the back and light brown soles".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk