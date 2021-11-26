Struggling Staffordshire families set to get Christmas treats
- Published
A charity is aiming to provide hundreds of Christmas treat hampers to struggling families across north Staffordshire.
YMCA North Staffordshire is appealing to raise £5,000 which it says it will match fund.
The group gave out 546 hampers in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic, the first year they ran such an appeal.
"It is absolutely worth it when you put a smile on someone's face," manager Nichola Twemlow says.
Groups such as schools and residents associations in the area are being asked to nominate families to receive a hamper.
They will be filled with treats such as chocolates and books.
"A treat box for families, just to bring a smile to people's face with those little treats you cannot always afford," Mrs Twemlow said.
