Stoke-on-Trent doctor helps deliver mid-flight baby
- Published
A doctor flying to see her family in India had to leap into action to help deliver a premature baby in mid-air.
Dr Manju Paul, a Stoke-on-Trent consultant dermatologist, was on an Air India flight from London to Cochin when the crew appealed for medical help.
She, along with another doctor and four nurses, responded to the call and took the mother to the front of the plane.
"People on the plane were anxious, it was stressful and some were praying," she said.
"However, it was hugely satisfying and I was thrilled to be able to help as part of the team effort."
The appeal came about two hours into the flight after passengers had had food, Dr Paul, who works for the University Hospital of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust, said.
She had no experience of such a call and had always been prepared if there was one "but never thought I would end up helping to deliver a baby".
The mother was 29 weeks into her pregnancy and had gone into labour, according to the UHNM NHS Trust.
After the baby was safely delivered, Dr Paul said the medical staff were concerned as the baby was tiny and there were seven hours left on the flight.
In the end, the plane was diverted to Frankfurt to allow the mother and baby to get medical care.
Dr Paul has works at UHNM since 2016 after finishing her training at the County Hospital, Stafford.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk