JR's Texas Smokehouse: Fire forces restaurant to close
- Published
A restaurant in Staffordshire has been forced to close after being badly damaged in a fire.
Five fire engines were called at about 04:00GMT on Friday to JR's Texas Smokehouse on the A51 in Hill Chorlton, near Newcastle under Lyme.
No-one has been hurt in the blaze but the venue has been shut, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.
Customers will be contacted electronically but their diary had been destroyed in the blaze, they added.
